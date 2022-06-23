The D.C.-based rapper who police say is responsible for sending Tysons Corner Center into a frenzy over the weekend, by opening fire in the crowded mall, has turned himself in Wednesday to authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Twenty-two-year-old Noah Settles, whose stage name is “No Savage,” was charged with attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a firearm in an occupied building and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for firing three shots in the crowded mall Saturday afternoon.

He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

No one was hit by the gunfire, though three people were injured while fleeing the mall.

“Very sadly, [Settles] is no stranger to law enforcement in Washington, D.C., he’s no stranger to law enforcement in Prince George’s County, [Maryland] and now he’s no stranger to the Fairfax County Police Department,” Chief of Police Kevin Davis said at a press conference Thursday.

Davis said that Settles has been associated with the 37th Street Crew in Southeast D.C. for some time. The crew was at Tysons mall last week when they came across members of the Simple City Crew — a rival gang which also hails from Southeast D.C. that Davis said they were “engaged in a beef” with.

SEE ALSO: D.C. woman leaves town to help mother, returns home to destroyed Jeep

“We know they know each other,” Davis said. “What starts as a look, or a gesture, or a smirk, or an eye roll turns into a verbal altercation, and then words turn into pushing and shoving — and if it stopped there, that wouldn’t be ideal — but if it stopped there, that’d be a heck of a lot better than an altercation like this ending in gunfire.”

Settles was named as a suspect soon after surveillance footage emerged that police said showed him with the firearm.

Davis noted that neither the firearm nor the black Cadillac that Settles was allegedly seen fleeing the Tysons area in have been recovered, but Davis added that police expect to recover the black Cadillac “within the next day or two.”

WJLA-TV, Washington’s ABC affiliate, reported that Settles has a verified Spotify account with nearly 150,000 monthly listeners. He also has a verified Instagram account with nearly 40,000 followers where he posted a message Monday that read “I love ya’ll forgive me for letting ya’ll down.”

7News also reported that the Washington Post had previously named Settles as one of “5 local hip-hop and R&B artists to keep an eye on in 2021.”

7News said that Settles has prior criminal charges in D.C. including an open case related to illegal possession of a firearm.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.