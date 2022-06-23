Federal authorities searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official alleged to have been involved with President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.

The search, which occurred on Wednesday, occurred one day before the House Jan. 6 Committee hearing to probe into Mr. Trump’s pressure on DOJ officials. Mr. Clark’s role in Mr. Trump’s bid to remain in power is expected to be central to the hearing.

The New York Times confirmed through people familiar with the matter that Mr. Clark’s home was searched, though said it remained unclear what the investigators were looking for.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed to CNN that “there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity” of Mr. Clark’s home in Virginia, though did not confirm that his home was searched.

Mr. Clark allegedly proposed that the Justice Department send letters to certain state legislators to delay the election certification and recommended that senior officials in the department greenlight a press conference announcing an investigation into accusations of voter fraud.

Mr. Trump is alleged to have considered appointing Mr. Clark as acting attorney general in the final days of his administration for his efforts to challenge the election results.

