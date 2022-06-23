GrubHub is delivering $5,000 to a New York restaurant after its employees helped apprehend a rape suspect.

The staff at the Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers became heroes once they examined the note for the delivery order of a breakfast sandwich and a burger to the Bronx around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The hastily written note read “please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” according to WABC-TV, New York City’s local ABC affiliate.

The staffers working the shift called the owners and asked what they should do. Alice Bermejo, who owns the restaurant with her husband, said that her husband replied “Call the police, can’t take any risks, better be safe than sorry.”

Police arrived as requested with the food order around 6:30 a.m., according to the Daily Mail, and arrested 32-year-old Kemoy Royal on suspicion of kidnapping a 24-year-old woman and sexually assaulting her.

He has been charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment and other counts, according to WABC.

The Daily Mail reported that the two had met on a dating app. They had gone back to Royal’s apartment, but when the woman felt uncomfortable and tried to leave, according to authorities, Royal grabbed the woman’s throat and started choking her.

The victim begged Royal not to kill her, per the Daily Mail, and said that Royal could rape her as long as he didn’t kill her.

Police said that Royal then told the victim that she would die if she didn’t do what he told her, and held a knife to her throat. The victim tried to contact the police, but Royal took her phone away.

He eventually gave the victim’s phone back to her so she could order food.

According to the Daily Mail, police discovered that there was a separate complaint of sexual assault tied to Royal stemming from an incident involving a 26-year-old woman earlier in June.

The Daily Mail reported that Royal has been charged with a total of 27 counts in the two incidents combined.

As for the Chipper Truck Cafe, WABC reported that the money definitely helps a restaurant that struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s shocking to us, and we’re so grateful that he’s caught and that the girl is OK,” Ms. Bermejo told WABC.

