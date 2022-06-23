The Biden administration released ads Thursday promoting COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months and up as it tries to convince parents that all ages need protection against the virus.

The new ad features parents walking with their young children, playing and snuggling.

“You look at them and think, ‘I’ll always keep you safe,’” one 30-second ad says. “And now all kids 6 months and older can get a COVID vaccine. So moms and dads everywhere have one more way to keep that promise.”

The Department of Health and Human Services launched the ad campaign five days after federal agencies signed off on shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for kids 6 months to 4 years old.

Some kids got vaccinated as soon as shots were available on Monday. The administration’s campaign to promote the vaccines for toddlers and preschoolers is just now gathering momentum.

Uptake of the pediatric vaccine might be sluggish since some parents believe COVID-19 isn’t much of a threat to young children.

Federal officials warn that over 400 kids in the newly eligible age range have died from the disease and that thousands more have been hospitalized.

Immunization managers expect an early surge of interest in pediatric shots, which use a smaller dose than adult versions, before gradual uptake as kids make regular visits to the doctor.

