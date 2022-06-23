The House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol is reissuing its subpoena for Rep. Mo Brooks after the panel failed to track down the Alabama Republican last month.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and committee chairman, told reporters that the panel “couldn’t find him,” noting that Mr. Brooks had been absent from the Capitol while campaigning for his state’s Senate race.

“I have redone his subpoena. We haven’t been able to serve him. He is the only member we haven’t been able to serve,” Mr. Thompson said. “They’re only good for so long … it’s the same document, we just have to make it current.”

Mr. Brooks told reporters on Wednesday that the committee has “all my information.”

He said he was unsure whether he would comply with the committee’s subpoena.

“I’ve never been served with a subpoena,” he said. “I don’t know what’s in it.”

He did say that he would want his deposition to be performed by committee members rather than staff, should he comply. He also would want his deposition to be public.

Mr. Brooks was one of five sitting members of Congress subpoenaed by the committee last month in an unprecedented action by the committee, which has struggled to wrangle key witnesses throughout its nearly yearlong investigation.

The subpoenas follow the committee’s requests that the five lawmakers appear voluntarily before the panel. Mr. Thompson said those requests were rebuked.

The other four members have declined to comply.

Mr. Thompson said the committee would decide on the “next step” for those members in the coming weeks.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.