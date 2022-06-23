The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was charged Thursday with injuring someone in a drunken car crash last month.

Formal charges were filed against Paul Pelosi on Thursday, according to a report on Fox News.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has charged Mr. Pelosi with DUI with injury over the May 28 crash, which was initially booked as misdemeanor DUI.

According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Mr. Pelosi had a blood alcohol content level of .082% when a sample was taken about two hours after the crash.

