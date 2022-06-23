Public confidence in the Supreme Court reached a historic low this week, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Just 25% of the adults surveyed said they had a “great deal” or “a lot” of confidence in the high court, down from 36% one year ago.

It’s the lowest record in Gallup’s nearly 50-year trajectory.

According to the findings, Republicans’ view of the high court has remained steady in recent years while the drop in confidence came from Democratic and independent voters.

The survey was conducted June 1-20 as the nation readies for the conservative majority to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision making abortion a federal constitutional right.

The leaked draft of a majority opinion last month suggested the decision will be reversed and the issue of abortion returned to state legislatures.

The actual ruling is expected by the end of this month.

Gallup polled 1,015 adults and the findings have a 4 percentage point margin of error.

