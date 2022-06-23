The White House on Thursday announced an additional $450 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes more rockets, artillery rounds and patrol boats.

It will be the 13th round of U.S. security assistance for Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in late February. The U.S. has provided approximately $6.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fight against the Russian invaders.

“As President Biden told President Zelenskyy when they spoke last week, the United States will continue to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and support its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” said National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby. “The bravery and determination of the Ukrainian armed forces, let alone their fellow citizens inspire the world and we are committed to standing with them as they fight for their freedom.”

The new package was announced days before the president is set to travel to Europe to meet with Group of Seven and NATO countries amid what administration officials describe as “the most serious security situation in decades.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.