A group of people filming a reality TV show had to be rescued Thursday from a strenuous hiking trail in the Phoenix area, with three people being sent to the hospital for heat-related illnesses.

A 50-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were members of the “Bad Girls Gone God” reality TV show that were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Five other people had to be rescued as well.

The hikers were spread out all over the trail, which made the rescue more challenging for first responders, according to KPHO-TV, Phoenix’s CBS affiliate.

The ill-prepared cast and crew set out around 7 a.m. on the Camelback Mountain hike along Phoenix’s Echo Canyon Trail only to find that the hike’s reputation as extremely difficult was well deserved.

“We had no idea going into it that this apparently was one of the hardest trails in Phoenix,” said Kristin Livingston, from California, according to KPHO-TV.

KPHO-TV reported that the women were with “Sculpt Praise.”

“When we get together, we praise, we worship, we do different activities that not only test our physical but our spiritual capabilities as well,” Jasmine Hunter, who is from Tennessee, told KPHO-TV.

The 2.5-mile trail to Camelback Mountain requires hikers to go up more than 1,400 feet. The trail features little shade, and some parts require hikers to scale small rocks and boulders.

Heat warnings are in effect for hikers from April through October on the trail. The New York Post reported that temperatures near the hike’s peak can reach up to 150 degrees.

