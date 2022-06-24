The White House on Thursday provided President Biden with a printed notecard detailing six bullet-pointed, highly specific instructions for how to handle himself during his meeting with off-shore wind executives — including a reminder to offer a presidential “hello” and then sit down.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the first bullet point read, followed by a second bullet point that read “YOU take YOUR seat.”

Thursday’s White House meeting, which also included senior administration officials, labor leaders and several East Coast governors, marked the White House’s launch of a new federal-state offshore wind partnership meant to “jumpstart the American offshore wind industry.”

Photographers snapped the president holding up the outward-facing index card during a brief press availability in the Roosevelt Room to kick off the meeting.

Their presence was noted in the third bullet noting “Press enters.”

Mr. Biden was given instructions: “YOU give brief comments,” to the press noting in parenthesis that his comments should be “2 minutes” in length.

Mr. Biden spoke for approximately eight minutes, according to reports.

Once the “Press departs,” as noted on the card, Mr. Biden was instructed: “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question,”

The final instructions read, “YOU thank participants,” followed by “YOU depart.”

Mr. Biden’s predecessor also received detailed instructions on how to handle certain engagements.

White House officials told Fox News that the practice of providing politicians with detailed guidance for public events is not out of the ordinary.

In 2018, President Trump was seen with handwritten notes outlining prepared responses for his meeting with families of victims following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.