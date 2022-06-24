Comedian Dave Chappelle bought land around his property in western Ohio to insulate it from a potential new development.

At least 19 acres were purchased by Mr. Chappelle, according to a report from YS News in Yellow Springs, Ohio — Chappelle’s place of residence.

That same report showed that while the original 52 acres are still owned by developer Oberer Land Developers Ltd., only 33 acres are tied to the company’s mailing address in Miamisburg, Ohio. The other 19 are tied to Iron Table Holdings LLC, which is Mr. Chappelle’s company.

No information has been released on how much Mr. Chappelle paid for the property. Oberer had plans to create 140 dwelling units after the Yellow Springs’ local government staff helped rezone the area to accommodate the development.

In February, Mr. Chappelle spoke in opposition to the rezoning effort during a public hearing at a regular council meeting. At the time, he threatened to divest from the community if the village went through with it.

Mr. Chappelle’s purchase seems to have put Oberer’s plans on hold for the moment.

When the village confirmed that the property had been sold in April, it reiterated that there is no indication that the development is moving forward.

