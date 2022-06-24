Reactions from across the political spectrum poured in Friday as lawmakers and advocacy groups grasped the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Here is some of the celebration and outrage.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee:

“Life wins.”

Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat:

“We aren’t going to stand idly by while they rip away abortion rights or go after birth control next,” she said on Twitter. “The American people will not forget Republicans’ cruelty—not today, not tomorrow, and not this November.”

Rep. Sara Jacobs, California Democrat:

She said the decision would “go down as one of the most destructive, regressive, and shameful decision made by the Supreme Court in our nation’s history.”

Grazie Pozo Christie, a senior fellow with the Catholic Association:

“The pro-life movement has been fighting for this moment for 50 years. The Court’s unambiguous reversal of Roe and Casey is what the American people wanted and what the Constitution demanded. The people once more have a say in this issue of great moral consequence.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican:

“The Supreme Court has finally corrected this mistake and I highly commend the millions of Americans who toiled for years to achieve this great victory for unborn life and self-government.”

Sen. Mike Braun, Indiana Republican:

“I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Democrat:

“There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage. Reproductive care is health care, but, put simply, this decision puts lives at risk.”

Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat:

“This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans.”

