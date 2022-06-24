New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is eyeing a special session in July to pass legislative fixes to its gun laws after the Supreme Court ruled a state law requiring people to show “proper cause” to carry a firearm ran afoul of the Constitution.

Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, signaled she wants to add new requirements to permits, such as additional training in gun use and might expand the roster of “sensitive” locations where guns may be prohibited.

Those areas could include subways and perhaps a prohibition in private businesses unless the owner formally allows people to carry guns, the governor said.

The justices reviewed New York’s policy for granting a carry license after two applicants and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association challenged the state’s law requiring anyone who wants to carry a handgun outside the home to apply for a license and show “proper cause” for the need to carry the weapon.

The 6-3 ruling split the justices down ideological lines, with the court’s three liberal justices saying they would have upheld the law.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said the ruling will make the city’s gun problem much worse and that city leaders across the Empire State will come up with a response while the lower courts process the ruling in a grace period that gives policymakers some time to respond.

Mr. Adams said they are exploring where they can establish sensitive locations to box out guns.

“But let’s be clear. This ruling mentioned New York City. It mentioned Manhattan. And it stated clearly that you cannot identify Manhattan totally as a sensitive location. And so we have to make sure that our lawmakers return to Albany, that we analyze this with our other cities across America., Mr. Adams told ABC7 late Thursday.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.