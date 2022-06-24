By Joseph Clark - The Washington Times - Friday, June 24, 2022

President Biden will issue an address following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. V. Wade, the White House announced Friday.

The president will speak from the White House at 12:30 p.m.

