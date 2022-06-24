A pro-choice protester shut down traffic on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Southeast D.C. Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The protester scaled one of the bridge’s arches and set off a green flare, and he brought a green banner with him.

A Twitter user using the name Guido Reichstadter tweeted: “Hey I’m at the top of the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington DC right now & want to know why YOU aren’t in the streets nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights? Rise Up my Friends!”

In a follow-up tweet, the Twitter user referenced the Green Wave movement in Latin America that “won abortion rights through mass civil resistance.”

According to a Facebook page with the same name and picture, a May 28 posting said he “set everything aside to come down to organize mass nonviolent civil resistance in Washington DC to stop the assault on women’s bodies and our fundamental rights.”

A video was also pinned to the top of the Twitter profile from June 6 showing a protester jumping over a small barricade outside the Supreme Court and then putting a bike lock around his neck.

The Twitter account was created in April and contains a link to the group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.

His Facebook profile, which also appears to have been made in mid-April, says he is from Miami.

Prior to focusing on pro-choice protests, Mr. Reichstadter’s Facebook posts were mostly about climate change protests in the Miami area.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.