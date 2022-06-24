Georgia investigators are reportedly poring over Rudolph W. Giuliani’s actions in their state as part of a broader investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in pushing to reverse President Biden’s victory in 2020.

CNN reports that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking evidence of potential offenses, including solicitation of election fraud, making false statements to state and local government bodies, and conspiracy.

The probe is focused on Mr. Giuliani’s appearance before state lawmakers in which he pushed claims of voter fraud and urged lawmakers to compose a new slate of presidential electors.

Bob Costello, a lawyer for Mr. Giuiliani, told CNN that county officials asked if he would accept service of a document on behalf of the former New York City mayor. Mr. Costello said he did not know if it was a subpoena because he refused service.

“It’s hard to worry when you don’t know anything about it,” Mr. Costello said.

Mr. Biden won Georgia by roughly 12,000, a major upset, but Mr. Trump insisted he won the state and leaned on state officials to do something about it.

The new report said a special purpose grand jury, which is looking at Mr. Trump’s elections claims, has heard from at least four witnesses regarding Mr. Giuliani’s activities.

Mr. Giuliani’s appearance before lawmakers was televised, but investigators are reportedly interested in how the session came together and how lawmakers responded to Mr. Giuliani’s push to create new presidential electors.

