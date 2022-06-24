SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday announced plans for a special legislative session to bolster state law that triggered an immediate abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade

The state’s trigger law allows abortions only to save the life of a pregnant woman.

“Today’s decision will save unborn lives in South Dakota, but there is more work to do,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “We must do what we can to help mothers in crisis know that there are options and resources available for them. Together, we will ensure that abortion is not only illegal in South Dakota – it is unthinkable.”

A date has not been set for the Republican-controlled Legislature to meet.

The South Dakota Democratic Party said in a statement that Noem’s “extremist views are out-of-line with most South Dakotans and put partisan goals above common sense.”

Noem has previously said she opposes any exception to an abortion ban, including in cases of rape or incest. Recently, she has indicated she will look to increase support for pregnant women who can no longer access abortions in the state.

“We have to do more to really support mothers in crisis,” she told Newsmax this week.