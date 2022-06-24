The Supreme Court on Friday overruled the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which gave women a national right to an abortion.



The justices were considering Mississippi’s state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.



Mississippi officials argued that Roe’s holding that abortion is a constitutional right should be overturned because it’s outdated. The state said the viability standard for the fetus set out in Roe was unclear, and Mississippi had an interest in banning abortions after 15 weeks to protect women’s health and that of unborn children.



The legal challenge to the restrictions was brought by Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion clinic, and a doctor who provides abortions. According to court papers, the clinic had provided abortions up to 16 weeks of gestation.



They challenged the state’s Gestational Age Act, enacted in 2018. The law, which its authors intended specifically to challenge Roe’s guidelines, baned abortions after 15 weeks unless there is a medical emergency or severe abnormality with the fetus.



The abortion providers told the court in their filing that the state’s interest in the woman’s health and children doesn’t begin until viability occurs, “months” after the 15-week marker set in the law.



The deliberations inside the court were shaken last month when a draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked and published by Politico. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. condemned the leak but also confirmed that the draft was authentic.



Pro-choice protesters, enraged by the leak, have shown up outside the houses of Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Samuel A. Alito Jr., who authored the leaked opinion. One California man traveled to Justice Kavanaugh’s suburban Maryland home with a plan to murder him. He was stopped outside the justice’s home by authorities.



It was the first time a full draft opinion has been leaked in the Supreme Court’s 233-year history.



Chief Justice Roberts cautioned at the time of the leak that it did not necessarily represent the Court’s final ruling. He has called for an investigation to uncover who leaked the document to the press.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com. • Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.