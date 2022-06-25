Former President Donald Trump on Saturday extended his victory lap following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which he said was made possible by the three conservative Justices he nominated while in office.

Mr. Trump called the ruling a “victory for the rule of law and, above all, a victory for life.”

“I promised to nominate judges and justices who would stand up for the original meaning of the Constitution and who would honestly and faithfully interpret the law as written,” the former president said at a campaign-style rally in Illinois. “We got almost 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justices confirmed to do exactly that.”

Mr. Trump nominated three of the six Justices - Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett - who joined the majority in Friday’s 6 - 3 ruling.

His remarks Saturday follow a similar sentiment conveyed in a statement by Mr. Trump through his political action committee soon after the ruling on Friday.

“I did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media, or the RINOs who are likewise the true, but silent, enemy of the people,” he said.

Democrats have turned the decision into a campaign rallying cry, urging voters to flood the polls and give Congress the needed votes to “restore the protections” from the now-defunct Roe v Wade.

“Voters need to make their voices heard. This fall we must elect more senators and representatives who can codify the woman’s right to choose into federal law,’ President Joe Biden said from the White House on Friday. “Congress must act. With your vote, you can have the final word.”

Mr. Biden lamented the ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe decision as an ideological remnant of his Republican predecessor.

“It was three justices, named by one president, Donald Trump, who was at the core of today’s decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate the fundamental rights of women in this country,” he said.

“Make no mistake, this decision is the culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law,” he said. “It’s a realization of extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court.”

Mr. Trump on Saturday was unmoved by the threats of an energized Democrat base.

“As for the Republican Party, we are today the party of life and we are the party of everyone,” he said. “We’re the party of everyone.”

