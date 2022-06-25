Juul products aren’t being taken off store shelves quite yet.

A federal court in D.C. granted the e-cigarette company’s request to temporarily pause the Food and Drug Administration’s ban on Juul products issued Thursday, which Juul characterized as “extraordinary and unlawful” in its lawsuit.

The Daily Mail reports that the pause gives the court until at least July 12 to assess the FDA’s claim that the company didn’t include enough information about its health risks in its application.

Juul argued that its 125,000-page application to the agency over two years ago did include several studies that laid out its products’ health risks.

The e-cigarette company also argued that the FDA can’t say there was a “critical and urgent interest” in removing Juul products from the market when the agency allowed them to be sold during its review.

Juul’s sales still dominate the U.S. market, but they’ve gradually declined as the company has been blamed for the rise in underage vaping.

Juul stopped selling its fruit-flavored e-cigarette pods in 2019 that were dubbed “kid-friendly” by NBC News. The FDA later limited e-cigarette flavors to just menthol and tobacco.

The FDA has approved sales for some e-cigarette companies — such as R.J. Reynolds and Logic — while rejecting many others.

