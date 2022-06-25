Police in Fairfax, Virginia, are treating the death of a nonprofit founder as a homicide after he was found shot and killed in his bed early Friday morning.

Fairfax City police said that DonorSee CEO Gret Glyer, 32, died from a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Friday at his home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court. Glyer’s wife and two children were home at the time of his death.

WRC-TV, D.C.’s local NBC affiliate, reported that police found the back door to his home was open during their investigation, but would not say if there was a forced entry into the house.

This would be Fairfax City’s first homicide since July 2009, according to WUSA9-TV, D.C.’s local CBS affiliate.

“We deeply regret to inform you of the unexpected and tragic passing of our inspirational Founder, Gret Glyer,” DonorSee wrote in a Facebook post. “Gret is a shining light that has brought hope and joy to everyone and everything he touched. The DonorSee team is in shock.”

DonorSee is an online giving platform that describes itself as a place “where you can give directly to people in need all around the world and see the difference you make with video updates.”

Glyer started the company in 2016 after moving to the African country of Malawi in 2013. The organization went global in 2020 and a year later announced that it had partnered with over 100 nonprofits in 38 countries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Green at Matthew.Green@Fairfaxva.gov or by calling 703-385-7959.

