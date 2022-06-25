Protesters took to the streets in several cities Friday night in to rally against the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protecting federal abortion rights.

Police arrested at least two dozen demonstrators, according to estimates, in New York as thousands marched through the city holding signs that said “Keep your laws off my body,” and shouting “My body, my choice.”

One police officer estimated as many as 17,000 protestors were in the crowd, the New York Post reported.

The crowd chanted “Burn it down!” as it marched outside of Fox News’s headquarters as it snaked through the city before blocking traffic in Midtown Manhattan at around 11 p.m.

In Washington, demonstrators began congregating outside of the Supreme Court soon after the decision was announced.

Washington has been on edge awaiting the ruling since a draft decision was leaked and published by Politico.

It was the first time a full draft opinion has been leaked in the Supreme Court‘s 233-year history.

Pro-choice protesters, enraged by the expected overturning of Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, have shown up outside the houses of conservative justices.

The crowd outside of the Supreme Court, which included both supporters and those opposed to the decision, grew throughout the afternoon and into the evening before dispersing at around 11 p.m.

U.S. Capitol Police deployed in riot gear to the Supreme Court Friday afternoon as the demonstration grew, though the demonstrations remained largely peaceful.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that it would remain in “full departmental activation” until Tuesday.

“Mayor [Muriel] Bowser has been briefed and is committed to providing the necessary resources and support to keep our community safe,” the MPD said in a statement. “As the nation’s capital, we take seriously our responsibility to support First Amendment rights.”

Multiple groups pledged on Twitter Friday to protest outside of the houses of the conservative justices, where U.S. Marshall’s have increased security in recent weeks.

Small groups of protestors gathered near the homes of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas on Friday.

Law enforcement in Phoenix, Arizona disbursed a crowd gathered outside the state’s Senate building Friday evening after the situation escalated into what Republican state lawmakers called an “insurrection.”

“While Arizona State Senate members were wrapping up passing important legislation for the session, extremist demonstrators made their way to the entrance of the Senate building and began forcibly trying to make entry by breaking windows and pushing down doors,” the state lawmakers said in a statement.

Twitter posts from the scene show heavily-armed officers gathered in and around the building as protestors gathered outside.

One post from Republican Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers shows police deploying teargas to disperse the crowd.

Pro-choice groups have called for a “Summer of Rage” in response to the decision.

More demonstrations across the U.S. are expected throughout the weekend.

