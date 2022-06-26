Stacey Abrams wants a federal law codifying abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn its landmark ruling that recognized a national right to the procedure.

Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate told CNN that she is focused on reversing an abortion ban in Georgia and signaled she is open to packing the Supreme Court in response to its decision on abortion rights.

“I believe there should be federal law that allows women to have these choices, to have reproductive choice and reproductive justice,” Ms. Abrams told “State of the Union.” “And I think that it has to stop being a political football, where the ideology of the leader of a state can determine the quality of life for a woman and her ability to make the choices she needs.”

Georgia lawmakers passed a law in 2019 that would ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Ms. Abrams opposes the law, pledged to work for its reversal if elected, and suggested she is open to packing the Supreme Court to better maintain abortion rights for a longer timeframe.

“I do think that we have to recognize that there’s nothing sacrosanct about nine members of the United States Supreme Court but that is a long-term question,” Ms. Abrams said. “What we have to focus on right now is the danger that this Dobbs decision presents to women in the state of Georgia and across the country.”

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last week overturned 1973’s Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a right to obtain an abortion. The court’s Dobbs decision did not outlaw abortion but removed the protection created by the justices in Roe.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

