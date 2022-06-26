Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that Democratic victories in November would enable Congress to cement abortion rights at the federal level, following a Supreme Court ruling that overturned its landmark decision that recognized a national right to an abortion.

The Massachusetts Democrat identified Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as states featuring crucial Senate elections this fall, and she decried leaving decisions about abortion restrictions and rights to individual states.

“Focus like a laser on the election in November and we get two more senators on the Democratic side, two senators who are willing to protect access to abortion and get rid of the filibuster so that we can pass it,” Ms. Warren told ABC’s “This Week.” “And yes, John Fetterman, I’m looking at you in Pennsylvania. Mandela Barnes, I’m looking at you in Wisconsin. We bring them in, then we’ve got the votes and we can protect every woman no matter where she lives.”

Democrats control Congress, but the 50-50 split in the Senate has made advancing liberal policy priorities difficult.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is squaring off with television celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, the state GOP’s nominee, in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Senate in his state, challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson this fall.

Ms. Warren said she did not want to leave decisions about abortion access up to the states.

“We have never left individual rights to the states,” Ms. Warren said. “The whole idea is that women are not second-class citizens and the government is not the one that will decide about the continuation of a pregnancy.”

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.