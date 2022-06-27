A progressive organization launched from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential run is warning of big losses in November if Democrats don’t back liberal incumbents and challengers.

Our Revolution said in a fundraising email that the party is at risk of giving up power to “a rising fascist movement” in the midterms, while blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Whip James E. Clyburn.

“Instead of supporting progressives who care about our communities, ‘moderates’ like Nancy Pelosi and Jim Clyburn fight against us and work overtime to re-elect corrupt right wing dinosaurs like Henry Cuellar,” the email read.

The email also quoted a tweet by Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, that criticized Democratic leadership and “billionaire-funded super PACs” for celebrating Mr. Cuellar’s victory against a far-left challenger.

“Now you know why there is no grassroots energy in the party and Dems are in trouble for November,” Mr. Sanders wrote.

The comments reflect the stark battle within the Democratic Party between the centrist, establishment base and the activist wing.

The email also came after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, setting back abortion rights in dozens of states.

Democrats are expected to campaign on abortion rights this midterm cycle.

Republicans, meanwhile, touted the ruling as a victory ahead of expected backlash from liberal groups.

“The Supreme Court was not bullied by the far-left mob,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “Threats of violence against justices did not win, and the truth is pro-life Americans are not planning a night of rage.”

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.