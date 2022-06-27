A year ago, President Biden strode into Europe declaring “America is back,” but now he’s making the rounds at a summit in Germany as a hobbled leader while western allies openly take swipes at the U.S.

Mr. Biden arrived in the Bavarian Alps for a summit with the heads of the seven largest global economies, known as the Group of Seven. He’s trying to reaffirm world leaders’ support for Ukraine as it continues to fend off Russian invaders.

But that message has been undercut by Mr. Biden’s domestic woes, which have left him a much weaker leader than he was at last year’s summit. He is bogged down with abysmally low approval ratings as voters rage against soaring food and gasoline prices. A possible recession is looming, along with the prospect of Republicans taking control of both the House and Senate in the November elections.

The rest of the world also is eyeing Congress’ Jan. 6 committee that’s investigating what Democrats call an “insurrection” against the U.S. government, and then there is the scourge of mass shootings and gun violence across America.

And as Mr. Biden left for Europe last week, the Supreme Court dropped a bombshell decision overturning the 1973 ruling that guaranteed women’s access to abortion, which sparked fierce protests across the U.S. and drew condemnation from abroad.

“I think Europeans no doubt look at the U.S. domestic situation with a degree of dread,” Max Bergmann, director of the Europe Program at the private Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Associated Press. He added: “It’s sort of the best of times, the worst of times.”

The White House has insisted the abortion issue would not overshadow the G-7 summit.

“There are real national security issues here that have to be discussed and the president’s not at all concerned that the Supreme Court’s decision is going to take away from that at all,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Comments by the heads of other G-7 nations proved otherwise.

Several leaders who have strong relationships with the U.S. took the unusual move of weighing in on domestic matters. Among the harshest critics were some of the world leaders who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Mr. Biden as the summit kicked off.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Supreme Court decision “horrific” and “a devastating setback” saying he can’t imagine “the fear and anger” American women are feeling.

“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared abortion “a fundamental right” that must be protected and accused the Supreme Court of undermining women’s liberties.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the ruling, “a big step backward” and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision shows “there is still a long way to go for gender justice.”

“Women’s rights are threatened. We must defend them resolutely,” Mr. Scholz said.

But even as the White House tries to downplay the Supreme Court’s impact on the G-7 allies, Mr. Biden himself conceded the decision makes the U.S. an “outlier” with some of the most stringent abortion restrictions among developed nations.

Mr. Macron’s party said last week they would act to codify the right to an abortion in France’s constitution. Meanwhile, Germany’s parliament abolished a law that banned doctors from advertising abortion services.

Even as Mr. Biden fiercely condemned the Supreme Court decision and vowed to protect women’s access to abortion, he’s confronted with the stark reality that there is little he can do. Democrats’ slim majorities in the House and Senate make codifying abortion access near impossible and there is little he could accomplish through an executive order.

The controversy swirling around Mr. Biden underscores the stark contrast from last year’s G-7 summit in England. Mr. Biden’s approval rating stood at 53% and was widely praised for distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Other world leaders hailed Mr. Biden as a welcome relief after four tumultuous years of sparring with former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Biden declared “America is back,” and offered words of friendship to U.S. allies.

Yet, a series of setbacks have dented Mr. Biden’s standing overseas. His social welfare and climate agendas are stalled and the window is closing to get anything through Congress before the midterms elections.

Mr. Biden also has suffered criticism for his handling of a baby-formula shortage and rising gas prices, with some in the Democratic party questioning whether he should seek a second term.

His public approval rating fell for a fourth week to 36%, matching its lowest level last seen in May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released last week. The president’s approval rating has stayed below 50% since last August.

Soaring inflation isn’t just threatening Mr. Biden’s reelection chances, but it could undermine G-7 leaders’ ability to take further action against Russia. European nations have deep economic and trade ties with Moscow, which before the war was supplying the continent with the majority of its energy.

The G-7 leaders are mulling a proposed cap on Russian oil to slash Moscow’s revenue, which is financing its war in Ukraine. However, the discussions have hit delays and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it’s unclear if a deal would happen within weeks or months.

“The single biggest factor here is this is not something that can be pulled off the shelf as a tried and true method. … It is a new kind of concept to deal with a particularly novel challenge, which is how to effectively deal with a country that’s selling millions of barrels of oil a day,” Mr. Sullivan said.

Mr. Biden isn’t the only G-7 leader bogged down with inflation.

Mr. Macron of France lost his majority in parliament earlier this month due to the country’s economic woes. In the United Kingdom, Mr. Johnson’s popularity has been dented by rising food prices in a country where inflation has topped 9%.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.