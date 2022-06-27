The White House said Monday it will resume a full operating schedule of White House tours after nearly two years of disruption because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Free tours will begin on July 19 and take place Tuesday through Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The tours are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be requested through a constituent’s member of Congress or congressional tour coordinators from the House or Senate.

The Biden administration resumed free public tours on Fridays and Saturdays in April after tours had been suspended since March 2020. White House Garden tours had also opened back up to the public earlier this year.

The White House said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and may adjust the availability of public tours as necessary.

