President Biden inadvertently paid for son Hunter’s trysts with an escort ring based in Russia before he became president, according to a report Monday.

The Washington Examiner reported that the elder Mr. Biden wired his son $100,000 to help him pay bills from December 2018 through January 2019, while he was running for president.

The outlet cited records from a laptop that Hunter Biden left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

Hunter Biden spent more than $30,000 on sex workers between November 2018 and March 2019, including many linked to Russia-based email addresses and linked to an “exclusive model agency” called UberGFE, the outlet reported.

The report said Joe Biden wired his son $5,000 while Hunter was “actively engaged” with one escort, and also sent another $20,000 to pay for Hunter’s stay at a New York drug rehabilitation program that never materialized. There’s no indication that the future president knew some of the money he sent to his son was used to purchase prostitutes, according to the report.

The outlet said Hunter Biden responded to the report in an email Monday asking “What’s wrong with you?” but otherwise had no comment.

The Examiner said many of the previously unreported records for its story were located in a password-protected iPhone XS backup found on a copy of Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

The outlet hired a cyber forensics expert to examine the hard drive.

In one example cited by The Examiner, a woman named Eva told Hunter Biden in January 2019 that the total charge for 16 hours with an escort would be $9,500, directing him to send the money to a bank account linked to a woman with a Russian email address.

Less than 90 minutes later, Hunter Biden got an email informing him that “Joseph R. Biden Jr.” had sent him $5,000 through Cash App, the report stated. Richard Ruffner, who was the elder Mr. Biden’s assistant at the time, texted Hunter that the amount was the most allowed since the “weekly limit is $7,500,” according to the report.

In one February 2019 message to Eva, Hunter Biden said his accounts were temporarily frozen because trying to pay her workers with Russian email accounts was “too much of a red flag” for his bank, the outlet reported.

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for possible tax fraud stemming from his overseas business dealings.

A report in 2020 by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Hunter Biden “paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries.”

It said some of the transactions were linked to what “appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

The report said Hunter Biden “sent thousands of dollars” to people either involved in “transactions consistent with possible human trafficking” or “potential association with prostitution.”

The senators requested the Treasury Department in 2019 to investigate “all Suspicious Activity Reports” connected to Hunter Biden and his businesses.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.