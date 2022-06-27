NEWS AND OPINION:

Much of the news media is bandying about the term “mostly peaceful protests” when they refer to the large and often vigorous gatherings of those who are opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

Is this another form of the persistent liberal media bias in the media — long tracked by such organizations as the Media Research Center? The Republican Party thinks so.

“The return of ‘mostly peaceful’ protests?” quips Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, citing recent press coverage of certain violent events in the last 72 hours.

“Democrats didn’t get their way at the Supreme Court so they are once again committing acts of political violence. In Los Angeles, a man is accused of throwing a makeshift flamethrower at an officer, who was treated for burns,” Mr. Berg wrote in a brief analysis shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Banks, coffee shops and a pregnancy resource center in Portland, Oregon were vandalized, along with a van belonging to the local school system. In Colorado, the FBI is investigating a fire at a pregnancy center as arson,” Mr. Berg wrote.

“Democrats get incredibly violent when they don’t get their way,” he noted in a brief statement.

THE MASTER PLAN

Both the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and the persistent challenge of inflation will shape the primary narratives of both Republicans and Democrats as the midterm elections loom on the horizon.

Here’s a handy explanation of what we can expect from the two sides.

“Democrats are grabbing the Roe reversal as a lifeline ahead of November’s midterms. Republicans want to keep talking about inflation,” advises Mike Allen, co-founder of Axios.

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Million Voter March.”

Well, here’s a convenient way to characterize the emerging number of Democrats who are now switching to the Republican Party. On Monday, the phenomenon was revealed by the Associated Press — which pored over voter registration data to find that over one million voters in 43 states have switched to the GOP in the last year.

And thus begins “The Million Voter March,” declared Ed Morrissey, senior editor of the spirited conservative news site HotAir.com.

“Guess who’s winning the party-switching sweepstakes this cycle? Here’s a hint: It’s not the party of ‘incredible transitions’ at the gas pump,” he advised.

“Just as it did four years ago, this massive migration to the GOP signals that voters have grown extremely dissatisfied with the single-party rule of the incumbents,” Mr. Morrissey said.

THE SAME ‘OLD’ STORY

Many analysts pay attention to the opinions of voters in New Hampshire, as those voters do, after all, have the honor of holding the “first-in-the-nation” presidential primary. Now they are speaking up about a topic of interest to voters outside their state.

“Is Joe Biden too old to run for re-election in 2024? Is he too old to serve now? Granite State voters have answered that question loud and clear. In an April New Hampshire Journal poll, 54% of respondents said they didn’t believe President Biden is ‘physically and mentally up to the job’ if there is a crisis,” reports Michael Graham, managing editor of the New Hampshire Journal, a nimble news organization.

He also cites a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll which found that 65% of voters said they don’t want Mr. Biden to run in 2024 either.

“More significantly, just 54% of self-identified Democrats want President Biden on the ballot in two years, down from 74% a year ago. That’s bad. But a jaw-dropping 9% — as in ‘single digits’ — of independent voters saying they want Biden back? That’s worse. In fact, that’s disastrous,” Mr. Graham said, citing the university’s finding.

Then there is the opinion of a certain age group, and how they might feel about a presidential peer.

“It is worth noting the voters most opposed to Joe Biden running again are those who know something about the effects of aging. Voters over 65 are overwhelmingly opposed — 70% are against another run by ‘Scranton Joe,’” Mr. Graham said.

“So, that is what the people of New Hampshire are saying. What about their elected officials? What do the four Democrats who represent the Granite State in Washington, D.C. — and work with the Biden administration every day — have to say about the president’s ability to lead? Whether he should run again and if they would support him? The New Hampshire Journal asked them, the entire delegation — six times, over the course of a week. And every time, the same answer: No comment,” Mr. Graham concluded.

NOW HEAR THIS

A certain emergency radio brought enthusiastic accolades from an audience that might know about such things. That would be the hundreds of talk-radio hosts and producers who recently gathered for an annual convention organized by Talkers.com.

Some 200 grateful attendees received a C. Crane Emergency Radio deemed “amazing” and “raves all around” by those normally in front of a microphone.

“It’s a small digital portable radio that is successful as an emergency radio but the form and format function invite its owner to use it daily. Placed in a sunny window it’s perfect for the morning news,” the Talkers review noted.

Find this one-pound favorite at Ccrane.com/ccradio-solar/

POLL DU JOUR

• 88% of the global population are looking for “new experiences” to make them smile and laugh.

• 80% see their health as a priority in gaining happiness; 79% cite their personal connections, 53% their personal experiences.

• 53% wish that money could buy happiness.

• 45% have not felt “true happiness” for over two years.

• 25% don’t know or have forgotten “what it means to feel truly happy.”

SOURCE: An Oracle/Savanta survey of 12,183 adults in the U.S., Britain, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia from Jan. 3 to Jan. 27, and released June 15.

