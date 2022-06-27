Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota will prosecute doctors who perform abortions but not pregnant women as a ban in her state goes into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the longstanding right to the procedure.

South Dakota is among states that had a trigger law that imposed new limits on abortion following any decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

“We’ll continue to have those debates on how we can support these mothers and what it means to really make sure we are not prosecuting mothers ever in a situation like this,” Ms. Noem, a Republican, told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “It will always be focused toward those doctors who knowingly break the law to perform abortions in our state.”

The court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe sparked protests outside the Supreme Court and in cities across America over the weekend. The ruling effectively left abortion limits up to the states, so Americans face a fragmented landscape.

South Dakota banned abortion except to save the life of a mother.

Ms. Noem defended the lack of exceptions for rape or incest, saying she doesn’t think one tragedy “is a reason to have another tragedy occur.”

The governor said South Dakota will ban telemedicine appointments for abortions and try to stop providers from shipping in abortion pills.

“We know so much more using technology and science than we did even 10, 15 years ago about what these babies go through and the pain they feel in the womb,” she said. “We’re putting resources in front of these women and walking alongside them, getting them the health care, the mental health counseling services they need.”

