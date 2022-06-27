A photo-op for new Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas turned into a debate over what constitutes a shove after the Republican accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter last week.

Conservatives erupted with outrage over a clip that showed Mrs. Pelosi using her elbow to nudge Ms. Flores’ young daughter to the right during a family swearing-in photo with the speaker. The congresswoman also took exception on Twitter.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,” the congresswoman’s official campaign account tweeted. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

The speaker’s office said Mrs. Pelosi was trying to help the younger Flores stay in the photo as she drifted behind the speaker.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said it was odd to see the incident become a news story, posting a statement alongside a Fox News article.

“It’s sad to see ‘news outlets’ that know better misrepresent the speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” he wrote.

Ms. Flores’ victory earlier this month reverberated around the country.

She flipped a Democratic seat in South Texas vacated by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela into the GOP column, signaling a potential red wave in November.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.