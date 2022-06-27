The Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of a high school football coach who lost his job for praying on the 50-yard line.

The 6-3 ruling was divided along ideological lines.

The legal battle weighed the ability of an individual to pray in public schools against the Constitution’s Establishment Clause, designed to keep the government from being seen as endorsing a particular faith or religious practice.

Joseph Kennedy, who coached high school football at Washington’s Bremerton School District for about eight years, lost his job after he refused to stop praying on the 50-yard line after games. He sometimes was joined by players; other times he was not. The prayers lasted 15 to 30 seconds.

Mr. Kennedy said he did not coerce students to join him. But once school officials learned of the prayer — seven years after he had begun his routine — lawyers intervened, saying the praying sessions had become more organized and that players could feel pressured to participate to stay in the coach’s good graces.

After refusing to stop the public prayer gatherings, Mr. Kennedy eventually lost his job.

The move sparked him to bring a lawsuit to protect his First Amendment rights.

The case is Joseph Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

