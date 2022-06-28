The Army wants a light tank for infantry brigades that will be able to knock out bunkers and defeat enemy armored vehicles. On Tuesday, it awarded a $1.14 billion contract to General Dynamics Land Systems for the defense giant’s Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program — the Army’s first new design vehicle fielded in more than four decades.

The contract win wasn’t exactly a surprise. The only other competitor, BAE Systems, was knocked out of the running earlier this year.

“MPF will provide infantry brigades greater survivability, the ability to identify threat systems earlier and at greater distances, and will not restrict movement in off-road terrain,” Army officials said in a statement. “MPF will also allow soldiers to move at a faster pace, protecting the assaulting force.”

Under the contract, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will be required to produce up to 96 MPF vehicles. It’s part of the Army’s “Next Generation Combat Vehicle” program, intended to find replacements for the M-2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle and the M-113 Armored Personnel Carrier.

The first unit should be equipped with the light tank in late 2025, Army officials said.

