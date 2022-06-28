A woman from Front Royal, Virginia, pleaded guilty to running a painkiller distribution ring over the past decade with the help of her loved ones and an Arlington-based physician.

Candie Marie Calix, 40, “nominally worked” as an Arlington physician’s office manager from 2012 to 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said this week.

The doctor gave her prescriptions for nearly 50,000 oxycodone pills — roughly 40,000 pills in 30-mg doses, and over 9,000 pills in 15-mg doses.

The doctor prescribed in that same period similar amounts for numerous Calix family members, including her husband, mother, brother, grandparents and great-grandmother.

In total, Calix recruited 12 people to be “patients” of the Arlington doctor.

“These quantities were far in excess of therapeutic doses, and Calix personally distributed or directed others to distribute most of the pills that Doctor-1 prescribed to Calix and her family members,” said a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which neither named the doctor nor directly accused him of connivance.

According to the federal prosecutors, these “patients” would keep the 15-mg pills for themselves and give Calix the 30-mg pills so she could resell them.

Authorities said that Calix and her co-conspirators usually sold the 30-mg pills for $25 apiece, and would make at least $5,000 per month in profit while the distribution ring was active.

Two of Calix’s co-conspirators — Kendall Sovereign, 56, and Jessica Talbott, 35, both of Front Royal — also pleaded guilty to involvement in the distribution ring.

Calix is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28 where she will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The Washington Times reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office about the exact charges to which Calix pleaded guilty, but got no immediate reply.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.