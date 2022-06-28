An aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he sought a pardon, along with Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, confirmed she had knowledge of her former boss and Mr. Giuliani requesting presidential pardons.

“Mr. Meadows did seek that pardon,” Ms. Hutchinson said.

Mr. Meadows has refused to testify, and the committee members on Tuesday portrayed Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony as “courageous” in an effort to compel Mr. Meadows to follow suit.

Ms. Hutchinson’s assertions follow the Jan. 6 committee’s last hearing, which revealed a handful of GOP lawmakers had requested pardons from the White House.

Ms. Hutchinson said Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Louie Gohmert of Texas were among those accused of having requested pardons.

Mr. Gohmert dismissed the claim, demanding a full release of the deposition by Ms. Hutchinson or an apology if she misspoke.

“Not only have I never asked for a pardon for myself, I have not done anything for which I need a pardon,” Mr. Gohmert said.

Ms. Hutchinson was the sole witness for Tuesday’s hearing, which focused on the behind-the-scenes concerns of Mr. Meadows and other administration officials related to Jan. 6.

More hearings from the committee are expected in July.

