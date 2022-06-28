Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, will be the featured witness at a surprise Tuesday hearing scheduled by the House select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Her appearance, first reported by Punchbowl News, could be noteworthy because she had a front-row seat for events involving Mr. Meadows and then-President Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol assault.

The Jan. 6 committee wasn’t supposed to reconvene until July. On Monday, it said it would hold a hearing to go over new evidence it had collected but didn’t say much more.

Ms. Hutchinson had previously been interviewed by the committee behind closed doors. Clips from her interviews showed her discussing Rudolph W. Giuliani’s alleged plan to present fake electors after the 2020 vote and the push to install an ally, Jeffrey Clark, at the top of the Justice Department.

She discussed Republican legislators who allegedly requested pardons from Mr. Trump and said Mr. Meadows suggested that Mr. Trump approved of “hang Mike Pence” chants from the crowd assembled near the Capitol.

Tuesday’s hearing will begin at 1 p.m.

