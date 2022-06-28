Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health have announced a limited supply of free monkeypox vaccines for city residents.

Sign up online to schedule an appointment. If the appointment schedule is full, check back in the next day, said city health officials.

The vaccine is available to men who have sex with other men — whether they identify as gay or bisexual — who in the past 14 days have had more than one sexual partner or sex with an anonymous partner.

Transgender women who have sex with men are also eligible for the vaccine.

Sex workers of any orientation and gender and staff members of any orientation or gender who work at businesses where sexual activity takes place, such as bathhouses, saunas and sex clubs, are also allowed to be vaccinated against the disease.

The inoculations will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 7530 Georgia Avenue NW. Another 300 appointments will be made available for Thursday, June 30.

The city said that if it receives additional doses of the vaccine from the federal government, the vaccination site will reopen on Wednesday for more appointments.

Those who arrive for their appointment will need to confirm their appointment and provide proof of residency — which can include an ID card with a D.C. address, a utility bill or other mail with their name and a D.C. address, or a current lease or mortgage with their name on it.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.