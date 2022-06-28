The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are going after so-called fake electors, who in 2020 tried to convince Congress that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, had won the presidential election.

Congressional investigators and the Department of Justice are ramping up investigations of Republican officials who they say were in on the scheme, and it was the focus of recent hearings by the House select committee examining Mr. Trump’s culpability in the Jan. 6, 2001, riot at the Capitol.

Electors, who are tasked with casting their vote in the Electoral College for the candidate who won in their state’s presidential election, have a history of being unfaithful.

In 2016, a group of electors refused to vote for the candidate who prevailed in their state in a bid to prevent Mr. Trump from becoming president.

Mr. Trump won the presidential election, beating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College by 304 votes to 227 votes. But he lost the popular vote to Mrs. Clinton by 2%.

Two Democratic electors, Michael Baca of Colorado and Bret Chiafalo of Washington, who viewed Mr. Trump as “a threat to democracy,” came up with a plan to try to sway 37 electors from various states to vote for someone other than Mr. Trump to block Congress from certifying him as the next president.

They managed to convince seven electors to join the effort. Five voted against Hillary Clinton in states she won in a bid to convince more Trump electors to do the same in states won by Mr. Trump.

There are no laws requiring electors to vote a certain way, and the failed effort was labeled “historic” by the New York Times and other media outlets.

The Atlantic published a flattering profile of Mr. Baca and Mr. Chiafalo.

“We’re trying to be that ‘break in case of emergency’ fire hose that’s gotten dusty over the last 200 years,” Mr. Chaifolo told the Atlantic. “This is an emergency.”

The group dubbed themselves “Hamilton Electors,” after Alexander Hamilton, who said the Electoral College “affords a moral certainty that the office of the president will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.”

The 2020 elector scheme is viewed much differently.

The Jan. 6 committee and the Department of Justice say the effort was criminal.

Federal agents have delivered grand jury subpoenas to four people who were involved in trying to establish alternative electors who would vote for Mr. Trump in key swing states that voted for Mr. Biden, including Georgia and Wisconsin. Among those sought in the probe is the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer, who posed as a Trump elector, and several Trump campaign aides in New Mexico and Arizona.

At the time, Mr. Trump argued that voting irregularities and fraud skewed the results toward Mr. Biden and were invalid, a claim he continues to make today.

The Justice Department probe of the elector scheme is part of a larger investigation into efforts by Mr. Trump to overturn the 2020 election results in the weeks between Nov. 3 and the Jan. 6 riot.

Mr. Trump sought help from the Republican National Committee in the effort to seat “contingent electors,” according to video testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee.

RNC Chair Rona McDaniel told the committee Mr. Trump and his lawyer, John Eastman, “talked about the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather these contingent electors in case any of the legal challenges that were ongoing changed the result of any of the states.”

The Republicans accused of trying to establish fake electors defended their actions and said the plan hinged upon the Trump campaign’s ultimately unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning the results. But Democrats say they unlawfully pursued the false elector tactic even after dozens of judges nationwide dismissed Mr. Trump’s challenges to the election results.

The Jan. 6 committee last week targeted Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who they accused of trying to hand Vice President Mike Pence a list of alternate electors from Georgia and Wisconsin on the day Mr. Pence was presiding over Congress to certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Johnson is running for a third term in a race Democrats believe they have a shot at winning. Polls show Mr. Johnson statistically tied with a trio of Democrats running to challenge him on the November ballot.

The senator said the allegation that he tried to push alternate electors on the vice president is not true and is an effort by Democrats to hurt him politically.

According to a top Johnson aide, the senator’s staff received a request to give Mr. Pence a list of alternate electors, but they did not carry out the request after researching the matter. Mr. Johnson said the committee released only some of the texts from his office about the request and withheld the ones showing they denied it.

“The 1/6 committee’s partisan witch-hunt is revealed,” Mr. Johnson on Twitter. “They smeared me with partial and incomplete information. This sets the record straight. As I have been saying, it is a NON-story driven by corporate media that is complicit in spreading the Dems’ lies.”

The House Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

