Huawei’s new charm offensive to win over skeptics in the free world includes a fresh target: the media.

The Chinese telecom giant sponsored an event Tuesday with the Wall Street Journal on “security and safety in an unstable world” after previously accusing the American newspaper of an anti-Huawei bias and lack of credibility.

Representatives from Huawei and the Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones, did not address how the relationship went from hostile to chummy during the event. The virtual discussion included a disclaimer that the Journal’s newsroom was not involved in the event’s planning.

Former Journal editorial board member Mary Kissel sharply criticized her former employer’s decision to join forces with the Chinese company that is seen by many as a stalking horse for the communist regime.

“So America’s leading business publication makes $ from a genocidal, totalitarian state’s surveillance arm,” Ms. Kissel said on Twitter last week. “Might be legal but certainly not moral. Appalling, really.”

Ms. Kissel served in the Trump administration that aimed to restrict Huawei’s American footprint, and the editorial board is not a part of the Journal’s newsroom.

The Journal’s 2020 reporting on U.S. officials saying Huawei had the ability to access alleged back doors in mobile phone networks prompted the Chinese company to accuse the paper of bias and amplifying lies.

During Tuesday’s virtual event, Huawei Technologies USA chief security officer Andy Purdy fielded questions from Dow Jones global commercial consulting editor Willem Marx without any hint of lingering resentment.

Mr. Marx asked Mr. Purdy to rate the U.S. government and others’ efforts on cybersecurity and privacy risks, and Mr. Purdy replied with praise for the Biden administration.

“Particularly in the areas with cybersecurity I think there’s been a heightened interest and attention and very strong public-private partnership the last couple years,” Mr. Purdy said. “It takes awhile to bring those things into fruition. I think they were helped somewhat by President Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity almost a year and a half ago.”

Huawei has redoubled its lobbying efforts during President Biden’s tenure, especially as compared to former President Trump’s term in office.

Huawei has spent nearly $4.5 million on lobbying during Mr. Biden’s first two years in office, according to the Center for Responsive Politics’ OpenSecrets.org database.

Huawei spent just $3.68 million during the four years Mr. Trump was in office, with the majority of the lobbying coming in 2019. Mr. Trump issued an executive order in 2019 that effectively blocked Huawei from U.S. communication networks.

Officials from Huawei and the Journal’s publisher did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the cost of Huawei’s sponsorship and Huawei’s past criticism of the Journal. Mr. Marx and Mr. Purdy also ignored a question about the businesses’ relationship during Tuesday’s event.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.