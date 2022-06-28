Rep. Lee Zeldin prevailed in New York’s Republican gubernatorial primary Friday and will now face Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won the Democratic primary, in November.

Ms. Hochul cruised to a victory called by the Associated Press within 35 minutes of the polls closing, with 20% of the primary vote reporting. She defeated New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams and and Rep. Tom Suozzi at around 9:30 p.m. local time.

The Associated Press declared Mr. Zeldin the winner with 47% of the primary vote reporting, over Andrew Giuliani and and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino at around 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Mr. Zeldin has an uphill battle in New York. The party has not held the governor’s mansion in New York since George E. Pataki won two terms between 1995 and 2006, and registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in the state by a two-to-one margin.

