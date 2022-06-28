By Seth McLaughlin - The Washington Times - Updated: 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Rep. Mary Miller defeated Rep. Rodney Davis in the Illinois GOP primary in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Ms. Miller at 10:48 p.m. EDT.

With 75% of the vote reported, Ms. Miller held a 58% to 42% lead over Mr. Davis.

Mr. Davis, a conservative four-term congressman known for his willingness to work across the aisle, voted to certify the results of the 2020 election and to create a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission that died in the Senate.

Ms. Miller, meanwhile, won Mr. Trump’s endorsement in the final days of the race, which the first-term lawmaker framed as a contest between “MAGA and a RINO establishment member,” using the disparaging term for Republican In Name Only.

The two incumbents were forced into a faceoff after the Democrat-led Illinois legislature carved out new maps that put Mr. Davis in a far more conservative district - making a political liability of the pragmatic image that served the Republican so well over the years.

