Ex-Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified Tuesday that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows warned her that “things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6,” four days before the Capitol riot in 2021.

Ms. Hutchinson told the House select committee investigating the attack that the warning came after a conversation she had with attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani at the White House on the evening of Jan. 2, 2021. She said Mr. Giuliani told her that Mr. Trump planned to go in person to the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day Congress was scheduled to certify the presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden.

“He’s going to look powerful,” Mr. Giuliani said, Ms. Hutchinson testified. “He’s going to be with the members. He’s going to be with the senators. Talk to the chief about it. He knows about it.”

Ms. Hutchinson said she spoke with Mr. Meadows later that evening about her conversation with Mr. Giuliani.

“I remember leaning into the doorway and saying ‘I just had an interesting conversation with Rudy, Mark. It sounds like we’re going to the Capitol,’” she testified.

“He didn’t look up from his phone and said something to the effect of: ‘There’s a lot going on. But, I don’t know, things might get real, real bad on January 6th.”

Ms. Hutchinson, who had previously been interviewed by the committee behind closed doors, testified in a surprise public hearing Tuesday called at the last minute to present new evidence the panel collected.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.