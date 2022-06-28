Former U.S. Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, who resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, has died at 71.

Mr. Stenger’s death, which was first reported late Monday, occurred of natural causes according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press.

One person said he had been diagnosed with cancer and had been ill.

Mr. Stenger was among several officials, including House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving and Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican and the majority leader at the time, requested Mr. Stenger’s resignation on the day after the attack on the Capitol.

Mr. Stenger served as the Senate sergeant-at-arms since 2018 following a three-decade career with the U.S. Secret Service.

• This article was based in part on wire-service reports.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.