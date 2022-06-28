Republican state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election in Nebraska to fill the 1st District seat left vacant by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Mr. Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, who is also a state senator, in the typically red district.

With 93% of the vote reported, Mr. Flood was ahead of Ms. Brooks, 52.1% to 47.9%.

Fortenberry resigned from Congress in March after he was found guilty of lying to the FBI about an illegal campaign donation.

He was sentenced to two years probation on Tuesday, hours before Mr. Flood’s victory.

Mr. Flood will be sworn in immediately to fill the rest of Mr. Fortenberry’s term, which ends in January. His arrival in the U.S. House will decrease the Democratic majority from five seats to four seats.

Mr. Flood and Ms. Pansing-Brooks will face off again in November to represent the district for the full two-year term.

