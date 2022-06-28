Drug store chains are limiting purchases on emergency contraception pills due to a spike in demand that has followed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Representatives from Rite Aid and CVS told CNN that they have capped the number of purchases on the “morning after” pills to three per customer. Both chains offer the brand Plan B, but CVS said it also was limiting purchases for the brand Aftera.

CVS representative Matt Blanchette told CNN that it’s not a supply issue, but the chain wants to “ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart and Walgreens had both limited the number of pills customers could buy as well.

For purchases to be delivered this week, Walmart is limiting customers to four to six pill orders. However, there aren’t any limits on pill orders that would be shipped next month.

Walgreens told the outlet that the restriction on its website was an error and has since been fixed.

The pills are an over-the-counter drug that are meant to be taken one to three days after unprotected sex in order to prevent a fertilized egg from attaching to the uterus.

