President Trump told White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that former Vice President Mike Pence “deserves it” when told that Capitol rioters who were chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House Jan. 6 Committee Tuesday.

Ms. Hutchinson said she heard a discussion between Messrs. Cipollone and Meadows at the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the two debated about urging the president to intervene as rioters stormed the Capitol.

“I remember Pat saying something to the effect of: ‘Mark, we need to do something more,” Ms. Hutchinson said in a videotaped deposition revealed Tuesday. “They’re literally calling for the vice president to be f-ing hung.’ And Mark had responded something to the effect of ‘You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”

Ms. Hutchinson, who had previously been interviewed by the committee behind closed doors, testified in a surprise public hearing Tuesday called at the last minute to present new evidence the panel collected.

