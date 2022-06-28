Former White House budget director and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney took a shot at his former boss Tuesday in the wake of gripping testimony about Donald Trump’s behavior as rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mr. Mulvaney, who held a variety of roles in the Trump White House including as his third chief of staff, said he believed former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony Tuesday that the former president was in a confrontation with a Secret Service agent and that his top aides requested pardons related to the Capitol riot.

“This is explosive stuff,” Mr. Mulvaney tweeted. “If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don’t think she is lying.”

In a separate tweet, Mr. Mulvaney laid out several claims Ms. Hutchinson made in her testimony, including that Mr. Trump knew his supporters carried guns on Jan. 6 and that he had tried to grab the steering wheel of his security agent driving the presidential limousine and later lunged at him.

“That is a very, very bad day for Trump,” Mr. Mulvaney said.

Mr. Mulvaney served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget from February 2017 to July 2020, and as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020.

SEE ALSO: Jan. 6 prisoner accuses DOJ of denying news interviews, threats of discipline for press calls

He later served as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

Ms. Hutchinson was the sole witness for Tuesday’s hearing, where she focused on her time serving under Mr. Trump’s last chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Mr. Trump disputed the claims made by Ms. Hutchinson, describing her as a “phony,” “whacko” and someone he hardly knew while he was president.

“Her body language is that of a total bull…. artist. Fantasy Land!” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.