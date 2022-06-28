American Indian students no longer have to pay tuition fees at the University of Arizona Tuscon, the school said in a press release Monday.

The program will be available to any student who is federally registered in any of Arizona’s 22 tribes. More than 400 students, who are currently attending UA, are eligible for free tuition.

The University of Arizona is not the only public university that has developed similar programs. Schools in California, Oregon, Montana and Maine have all gone ahead with programs that waive tuition fees for American Indian students.

“We are committed to promoting access and success for Indigenous students. This program is part of our continual commitment to serve our Indigenous Wildcats.” Kasey Urquídez, University of Arizona vice president of enrollment management and dean of undergraduate admissions, said.

“These initiatives aren’t checkmarks; they represent the University of Arizona’s commitment and continued drive to be the leading institution serving Native Americans,” Levi Esquerra, University of Arizona senior vice president for Native American advancement and tribal engagement said.

According to a Postsecondary National Policy Institute study, 41% of full-time American Indian students graduated in 6 years compared to 63% of all students. And only 24% of 18-24-year-old American Indians are enrolled in college compared to 41% of the overall U.S. population.

The program is set to begin in the fall semester.

