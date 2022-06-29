A conservative group with ties to former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing a Virginia public school system and its officials of engaging in sexual misconduct toward its students.



America First Legal, led by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller and other Trump administration officials, alleged in a court filing that Loudoun County Public Schools, its superintendent and other officials have promoted secret gender transitions, distributed pornography and forced children to change in locker rooms with those of the opposite sex.



Mr. Miller described the case, filed on behalf of 11 school district parents, as a matter of asserting parental rights in public education.



“The extreme social gender experiments being forced onto small children are nothing short of government-directed child abuse and child sexual exploitation,” Mr. Miller said in a statement accompanying the lawsuit.



Loudoun County Public Schools did not immediately return a request for comment.



The claims echo concerns expressed by conservative parents across the country that public schools have become increasingly sexualized in nature.



Loudoun schools have previously been at the epicenter of sexual-related controversies.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.