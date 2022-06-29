They’ve never been good friends — and now appear to be political enemies. But the odd partnership between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell nevertheless gave conservatives their biggest Supreme Court win in a generation.

The justices’ 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade achieved one of the highest goals of the conservative movement, sending the authority to decide abortion law back to the states.

It was made possible chiefly because of actions taken by both Mr. McConnell, 80, the Senate Republican leader who controlled the consideration of judicial nominees while the GOP was in the majority, and Mr. Trump, 76, who defied steep odds to become the Republican nominee and ultimately the winner of the 2020 presidential election, clearing the way for him to nominate justices from a list of conservative judges compiled while he was a candidate.

“Each gets substantial credit for the role they played,” said Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston. “But one could not have done it without the other.”

The two succeeded despite a consistently rocky relationship.

Six years ago, Mr. McConnell tried to block Mr. Trump from becoming president, actively working against the then-businessman and reality TV star’s effort to become the Republican nominee in 2016.

At one point, Mr. McConnell promised fellow Republicans they would drop Mr. Trump “like a hot rock” if he made it onto the ballot and endangered down-ticket GOP senators running for re-election.

Mr. Trump has regularly taken jabs at Mr. McConnell, criticizing his leadership of the Senate GOP and nicknaming him “Broken Old Crow.”

Most recently, Mr. Trump warned on his Truth Social media site that Mr. McConnell’s push for bipartisan gun control legislation “will be the final straw” and “the first step in taking away your guns.”

Despite their mutual distaste for each other, the two forged a fragile partnership during Mr. Trump’s four years, during which they worked together to fill more than 200 vacancies on the federal courts and most importantly, three open seats on the Supreme Court, with conservative jurists.

“Politics makes strange bedfellows,” said Florida Republican Ford O’Connell, who is running for the state legislature. “For them to get three Supreme Court justice through the Senate required a lot of trust. Trump placed a lot of trust in McConnell because of the arcane rules of the United States Senate, and he felt that McConnell was the best one to navigate those landmines.”

The alliance barely lasted the four years of Mr. Trump’s presidency, however, and fell apart on Jan. 6, 2021, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the joint session of Congress that was certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

While Mr. McConnell did not vote to convict Mr. Trump later that month on House impeachment for inciting the riot, he still eviscerated Mr. Trump in a Senate floor speech, blaming him for the chaos and violence of that day.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day,” Mr. McConnell said in the Feb. 13, 2021, speech.

Mr. McConnell said Mr. Trump had ended his political career because of his actions on Jan. 6, and Mr. McConnell seemed happy about it, according to the book This Will Not Pass, by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

“He put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger,” Mr. McConnell reportedly said. “Couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Yet for the previous four years, Mr. Trump and Mr. McConnell took actions that worked in tandem to convert the Supreme Court from a 5-4 majority of Democratic appointees to the 6-3 GOP-appointed court that has delivered a series of landmark rulings, including the reversal of the 1973 abortion decision.

Among the key steps that made the ruling a reality was Mr. McConnell’s announcement, hours after the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, that he would not hold a Senate vote to fill the vacancy until after the 2016 election, depriving the Senate an opportunity to confirm President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, who is now President Biden’s attorney general.

Mr. Trump’s unexpected victory paved the way for Republicans to later confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was among the five on the court who voted to overturn Roe last week.

Mr. Gorsuch was on a list of conservative judges then-president Trump pledged to choose to fill a Supreme Court vacancy if he was elected president and it helped him win the evangelical vote.

After Mr. Trump appointed Mr. Gorsuch, Mr. McConnell moved to end the filibuster on high court nominees, which prevented Democrats from what likely would have been a filibuster of not only the Gorsuch’s nomination but the two Trump-nominated justices that followed.

The Trump administration is credited with convincing Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire, giving the GOP a chance to preserve a Republican-nominated seat and confirm a second high court justice.

When Senate Democrats tried to thwart the confirmation of Bret Kavanaugh with a litany of unproven sexual assault claims and televised hearings featuring an accuser, Mr. McConnell, along with then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, refused to waiver on their support of the nominee, helping to ensure Mr. Trump’s continued support and ultimately Mr. Kavanaugh’s narrow confirmation.

“If they had wavered at all, the Kavanaugh nomination would have certainly failed,” Mike Davis, who was the GOP’s senate staff leader for Kavanaugh’s confirmation. “McConnell and Grassley pulled a rabbit out of a hat to get Kavanaugh’s confirmation over the finish line.”

Mr. McConnell also ushered through the nomination of Mr. Trump’s third nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the court eight days before the November 2020 election after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mr. Trump took credit for the court’s ruling last week on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe. After all, he nominated three of the five justices in the majority decision.

The Supreme Court also ruled last week to expand an individual’s right to carry a gun in a major victory for second amendment advocates.

Those high court decisions, Mr. Trump said, “were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.”

Mr. McConnell has said reshaping the judiciary has been, “the single most important accomplishment of my career,” but he almost never mentions Mr. Trump as part of that success story.

During a speech Monday before the Rotary Club in Florence, Kentucky, Mr. McConnell dodged a complimentary comparison between Mr. Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, like Mr. Trump, was a television star before winning the presidency and is now months into battling a Russian invasion.

“People were wondering, what this guy’s gonna be like,” Mr. McConnell said, referring to Mr. Zelenskyy’s unusual rise to power. “I could have told them, we had an actor in the White House and it worked out very well — when Ronald Reagan was president. You never can tell about these showbiz people.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.